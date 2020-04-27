Tyronza names new police chief

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s a new chief in town.
Tyronza Mayor Charles Glover announced Monday that E.J. Roach will serve as the town’s new police chief.
Roach, who had been working for the Lepanto Police Department, officially began his duties on Monday.
He succeeds Tony Postell who resigned following his arrest on April 11 on suspicion of third-degree domestic battery in Trumann.
Postell, who was sworn in last October, was Tyronza’s first African-American police chief.
