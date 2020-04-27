Tyson Foods chairman warns supply chain is “breaking”

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KAIT) - In a letter, Tyson Foods chairman John Tyson warned the food supply chain is “breaking.”
The letter, published Sunday on the Tyson Foods website, highlights the challenges the company faces due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Tyson says, “As pork, beef and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain.”
“In addition to meat shortages, this is a serious food waste issue. Farmers across the nation simply will not have anywhere to sell their livestock to be processed, when they could have fed the nation,” he says.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed Tyson’s warning on Monday during his daily press briefing.
“We have over 60 food processing plants in Arkansas. We are critical to our food chain and the world. We haven’t had any go down in Arkansas.
If they do, we can work to get them back into operation quickly,” Hutchinson said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.