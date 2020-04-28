A-State DB Darreon Jackson ready for pro shot with LA Rams

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Darreon Jackson just completed one of the best statistical careers ever by an Arkansas State defensive back.
His 120 tackles in 2019 were the 4th most since the program moved to FBS status in 1992.
Since the Red Wolves season ending Camellia Bowl win in December, Jackson has been working out in hopes of a pro opportunity.
“At the beginning you know I was excited. You know I was talking to some NFL teams and they told me from the beginning you know they want to see me run. They wanted to see my pro agility drills and things like that. So, those certain things were going to make it or break it for me,” Jackson said.
COVID-19 prevented Jackson and many others from having a Pro Day and the much needed up close and personal eyes of NFL scouts.
“Not having pro day was very difficult you know going into this process,” Jackson said.
The Kansas native went undrafted, but at the end of the weekend received an invitation to attend rookie minicamp with the Los Angeles Rams.
“In my entire life they’ve always said if you’re not a first round pick, special teams is how you make it. You know I have confidence in my abilities and the way I play, the things that I can do. I just got to show up and show out. Earn a spot,” he added.
Jackson will have to wait for his shot until players and coaches are allowed back to team facilities once pandemic restrictions begin to loosen up around the country.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.