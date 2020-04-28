April 28: Storms possible later today

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, April 28. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Warm, moist, and unstable air will overspread Region 8 today.
As a cold front moves in tonight, a line of strong storms will develop.
The greatest threat is high wind. Hail and even tornadoes are possible, but the threat is lower.
This line of storms should move out by Wednesday morning, leaving us with several dry days for the rest of the workweek.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast
News Headlines
One Region 8 county judge considering furloughing employees said it could be “financially beneficial” not only for the workers but the county as well.
A motorcycle crash Monday night claimed the life of a Region 8 man.
A Hurricanes superfan received a winning surprise from his fans.
