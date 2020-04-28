Coping with COVID: ways to take care of yourself mentally

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dr. Dana Watson, a Clinical Psychologist at Families, Inc., says that everybody copes with stressful situations in different ways. The Coronavirus is no different. Dr. Watson says that taking care of your mental health is crucial during this time.
“We have to focus on what is in our control," Dr. Watson said. "Managing our emotions and taking one day at a time, and trying to find any way to add joy to our lives, add balance to our lives, all those things we can do.”
In addition to focusing on what you can control, Dr. Watson, says finding social support is important. Some examples include staying connected to a community through social media or even writing a letter to friends and family.
“[People] use the term social distancing, I call it physical distancing," Dr. Watson said. "I think socially, more than ever, we have to find ways to stay connected, but we have to be creative with [how we do it].”
Dr. Watson adds that the best thing to do if you are struggling to find a healthy support system or if you are facing depression is to talk to a loved one or a counselor.
