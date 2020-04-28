Fight breaks out after deadly crash

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A fight broke out after a crash Tuesday morning in Blytheville.
According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, police responded to a fatal crash. Two onlookers, Thompson said, got into a fight at which time a large crowd had gathered.
No other details were given pertaining to the crash, including the exact location, or if there were any arrests made in the disturbance.
Thompson said Arkansas State Police and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office helped with crowd control was Blytheville police worked the accident.
Region 8 News is working to get more details on the incident.
