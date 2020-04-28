Gov. Parson announces guidelines for restaurants to reopen

Restaurants can reopen their dining rooms in Missouri on May 4, but must follow new health and safety guidelines. (Source: WVIR)
April 28, 2020 at 8:00 AM CDT - Updated April 28 at 8:12 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson unveiled a plan to reopen Missouri on May 4.

Gov. Parson announced the first phase of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan on Monday.

The plan outlines how the state will gradually reopen for business and social activity.

On Facebook, Gov. Parson addressed whether or not restaurants can reopen their dining rooms.

He said restaurants can reopen with direction from the the Missouri Restaurant Association.

Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Monday, April 27, 2020

Restaurants are strongly encouraged to prioritize public health and to implement, but not limited to, the following safety measures:

  • Regulate self-serve options such as salad bars and buffets
  • Use disposable menus
  • Use of personal protective equipment (PPE) for employees, if available
  • Tables and seating spaced according to social distancing requirements
  • Food courts can operate as long as social distancing and community seating is addressed

Gov. Parson said the continued use of drive-thru, pick-up or delivery services is encouraged.

The Show-Me Strong Recovery order is in place through Sunday, May 31.

The order will be re-evaluated before it expires. Further restrictions, less restrictions or extension of the order are possible.

