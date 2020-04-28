Jonesboro mayor addresses next steps in COVID-19 response

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin addressed the city of Jonesboro's plan as Arkansas reopens the state's economy.
In a speech, the mayor laid out three steps in reopening the economy in Jonesboro.
Step one is to help lead the local economy back to vibrancy.
“We will assemble focus groups of local leaders in retail, hospitality, real estate, banking, and construction, among others,” Perrin said.
“These groups will help us have a better understanding of the specific challenges faced by their market segments, and give us direction as to what we can be doing to try and help facilitate any needs or assistance that may be available moving forward.”
Step two is lifting the current nighttime curfew.
“In dealing with this pandemic, multiple factors went into the decision to implement our current overnight curfew. The recommendation was made after consultation with our healthcare agencies, as well as our own public safety departments,” Perrin says.
The curfew expires Friday, May 1.
Step three remains the ongoing assessment of city finances.
“I want to ensure the citizens of Jonesboro that we are and will continue to manage through this crisis in a financially responsible manner," Perrin said. “We are going to emerge from this period in our history stronger than ever, and I am looking forward to that day with great anticipation.”
