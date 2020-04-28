Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas sees uptick in virus tests, records 50th death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas health officials say the number of coronavirus tests conducted over the weekend surpassed its recent average. The state on Monday released its testing numbers from a two-day surge campaign as it reported its 50th death from the virus. The surge campaign was aimed at raising the number of tests conducted from a recent average of 1,000 a day to 1,500. The Health Department says it exceeded that goal on Saturday and Sunday. The state on Monday reported at least 3,017 cases, an increase over the 2,941 reported Sunday. The number of deaths rose from 49 to 50.
MISSOURI BOAT ACCIDENT
Federal agency releasing report on Missouri duck boat deaths
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is planning to release its findings on the cause of a tourist duck boat accident that killed 17 people on a Missouri lake in July 2018. The board will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday to announce the results of an investigation into the tragedy at Table Rock Lake near Branson. A Ride the Ducks vehicle known as Stretch Duck 7 that operated on land and water sank during a storm, killing 17 of the 31 people on board. The owner of the boat, Ripley Entertainment, has settled 31 lawsuits filed by survivors or relatives of those killed.
DRIVE-BY SHOOTING-ARKANSAS
2 killed, including child, in drive-by shooting in Arkansas
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas say a drive-by shooting killed a 4-year-old girl and a man. The shooting happened Sunday night at a home in Pine Bluff, which is about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock. Pine Bluff police say another man was shot and wounded, and he's in serious condition at a hospital. Police say no arrests have been made in the shootings and there was no suspect information as of Monday morning. Police say the deaths are the 7th and 8th homicides of the year in Pine Bluff.
INFANT DIES-CHARGES
Arkansas woman pleads not guilty in daughter's death
TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — A southwest Arkansas woman has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a minor charges in the death of her 7-month-old daughter and neglect of her 7-month-old son. The Texarkana Gazette reports 24-year-old Crystal Morrow of Fouke entered the plea Tuesday in Miller County Circuit Court. Court records show Morrow's 19-year-old husband, Dustin Harley faces the same charges and has requested a mental examination. The two are charged in the September death of Kimberly Harley and neglect of the girl's twin brother.
ARKANSAS LEGISLATURE
Shepherd wins another term as Arkansas House speaker
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Speaker Matthew Shepherd has won another term leading the Arkansas House of Representatives. Shepherd was elected to a second term as speaker Friday as lawmakers met to formally adjourn this year's session. The Republican lawmaker from El Dorado ran unopposed and was elected by a voice vote. Shepherd was first elected speaker in 2018 and has served in the House since 2011. The majority-Republican House re-elected him after the Legislature formally adjourned this year's session. The House met in a 5,600-seat basketball arena instead of the Capitol due to concerns about the coronavirus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CASINOS
Arkansas to reopen casinos when coronavirus spread declines
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas governor has decided that casinos would reopen only when state health officials are certain the spread of the new coronavirus is decreasing and that casinos implement changes to protect customers and staff's health. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Friday that Department of Health Secretary Nate Smith said he has concerns about casinos in particular because they're "high risk" for spreading the virus.