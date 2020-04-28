Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has reported its first death in a prison coronavirus outbreak and saw the number of positive cases in six meatpacking plants rise to 378 as the state works to reopen its economy. But Dr. Lee Norman, the state’s health director, said the good news was that the number of influenza-like illnesses reported in the state was “dropping like a rock.” He also noted that most of the infected meat packing workers were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. None have died and at most one is hospitalized.