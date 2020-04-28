Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas has 1st prison virus death; meatpacking cases up
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has reported its first death in a prison coronavirus outbreak and saw the number of positive cases in six meatpacking plants rise to 378 as the state works to reopen its economy. But Dr. Lee Norman, the state’s health director, said the good news was that the number of influenza-like illnesses reported in the state was “dropping like a rock.” He also noted that most of the infected meat packing workers were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. None have died and at most one is hospitalized.
YOUNG BOY-HUNTING ACCIDENT
Authorities: 7-year-old shot in hunting accident improving
McPHERSON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in central Kansas say a 7-year-old boy shot in a weekend hunting accident is improving. Wichita television station KAKE reports that the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Saturday while the boy was turkey hunting with his parents south of Roxbury in McPherson County. Sheriff's Capt. Doug Anderson says another hunter shot the boy, believing he was shooting at a turkey, but was actually shooting at a turkey decoy next to the boy. The boy was shot in the head and flown to a Wichita hospital. Authorities say the boy was expected to be released from intensive care on Monday.
OBIT-BERGEN
Artist Richard Bergen who built Statehouse statue dies at 95
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Richard Bergen, the artist who built the 22-feet bronze statue of a Native American that sits atop the Kansas Statehouse dome, has died. He was 95. His daughter, Lori Bergen, said he died Wednesday at an assisted living facility in Salina of complications from a stroke. Bergen created several other public art pieces through the state, including in Marysville, Salina, Junction City, Wichita and Manhattan. He was named Distinguished Kansan of the Year in 2006. But his most well-known work is the 4,420 pounds Capitol sculpture that depicts a loincloth-clad hunter with his bow drawn and arrow aimed at the North Star.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PROPERTY TAXES
Pandemic not expected to delay property tax deadline
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic does not appear to be delaying the quickly approaching May 10 deadline for Kansas property taxes. Zach Fletcher, a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Revenue, says the state believes delaying property tax deadlines is more of a local government decision. He says property taxes collected at the local and county level help fund critical functions like public safety and schools. Fletcher told The Lawrence Journal-World that the governor cannot unilaterally change property tax structures or payments in general, and would not be inclined to cut critical funding sources during a prolonged public health emergency.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas governor, churches reach deal on COVID-19 lawsuit
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says she has reached a deal that could resolve a legal challenge to her order banning religious gatherings of more than 10 people to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Kelly said in a news release late Saturday that under the agreement, the two churches that challenged her order agreed to extend a judge's temporary restraining order preventing enforcement of Kelly's ban. The churches, meanwhile, agreed to continue complying with social-distancing guidelines, including making sure worshippers keep a safe distance from one another. The Democratic governor is finalizing plans to loosen some coronavirus restrictions starting May 4.
TOXIC CLOUD-ATCHISON
Deadline nears for Atchison toxic cloud victims
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A deadline is near for those who believe they were victims of a 2016 toxic gas release over the Kansas town of Atchison. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that federal prosecutor are urging victims to submit written victim statements by Friday. U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says sentencing of Harcros Chemicals, Inc., and MGP Ingredients Inc., is May 27. Both companies pleaded guilty to violating the federal law and each agreed to pay a $1 million fine. In October 2016, two chemicals were mistakenly mixed to form a cloud of chlorine gas over Atchison.
TWO DEAD-HAYSVILLE
2 dead in Haysville; murder-suicide suspected
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Police in a suburb of Wichita, Kansas, are investigating the deaths of two people as a possible murder-suicide. KAKE-TV reports that responding officers on Friday found two people dead inside a home in the town of Haysville. Police Chief Jeff Whitfield said it appeared to be a murder-suicide but did not disclose further details. The names of the victims were not immediately released.
WICHITA HOMICIDE
Wichita police investigating shooting death of 30-year-old
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita are investigating the shooting death of a 30-year-old man. Police say in a news release that the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday in the city's Delano neighborhood. Arriving officers found Blake Mayers, of Wichita, on the front porch of a home with a gunshot wound to his body. Police say Mayes was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police say an initial investigation revealed a disturbance had occurred at the home involving Mayes and three other people before Mayes was shot. No arrests had been reported by midday Friday.