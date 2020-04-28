Man crashes truck into building in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville Police Department responded to a crash involving a truck and a building.
In a press release, the Blytheville Police Department responded after 3 p.m. Tuesday to a building in the 3700-block of E. Highway 18 to a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries.
Once on scene, police discovered a pickup inside the building.
A tourniquet was applied to the man before being transported to Great River Medical Center. Later, the man was taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.