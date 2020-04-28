Man pleads guilty to shooting caught on camera

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man accused of opening fire on two others last October will spend the next five years in prison.
Dajanl Cleotis Bush, 23, pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree battery and committing a terroristic act for his role in the Oct. 17 shooting on Keely Drive.
Online court records show Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer accepted the terms of his plea agreement and sentenced him to 60 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with an additional 60 months suspended imposition of sentence on the battery charge.
She also sentenced Bush to 120 months SIS on the charge of committing a terroristic act.
In addition, Thyer ordered him to pay all court costs and fees.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Bush opened fire on Darrius Furlow and Quincy Rainey after they shot at him.
Video of the incident showed Furlow and Rainey standing in the front yard of a home holding handguns as Bush pulled up in a red Chevy Malibu.
When Bush got out of the car, the video showed Furlow and Rainey shooting before running to the back of the house.
The video showed Bush returning fire, hitting Furlow twice.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.