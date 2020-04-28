Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare furloughing employees due to financial challenges amid health crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is taking measures to address the financial challenges they are facing as the public health crisis continues to plague the Mid-South. One of those measures is furloughing some of their employees.
MLH says because the pandemic has extended from weeks to months, the company had to consider changes that would broadly impact the organization.
Those adjustments included:
- Implementing both voluntary and involuntary furloughs
- Lowering senior executive pay by 20%
- Making staff adjustments by use of PTO and reduced hours
And though these changes are in place, MLH says patient care will not be affected.
In a statement from MLH, CEO Michael Ugwueke said:
“Today’s economic realities MLH is facing require additional steps beyond what we are already doing. We made these decisions only after a great deal of thought, careful consideration of options and thorough deliberation."
According to MLH, associate health plan premiums will continue to be covered while these temporary measures are in place.
St. Francis-Memphis also opted to begin furloughing their employees in mid-April to limit the activity in the hospital.
