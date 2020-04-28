Mo. National Guardsmen perform medical screening at government facilities around state

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri National Guard started performing medical screenings at state government facilities and National Guard headquarters on April 21 at the request of the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency.
Members of the Mo. National Guard will relieve SEMA’s Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team who have been conducting screening, allowing the employees to return to their regularly assigned duties.
“The Missouri National Guard works hand-in-hand with SEMA to protect the citizens of Missouri,” said Brig. Gen. Sharon Martin, Assistant Adjutant General-Army. “With the Guard taking over this duty, it frees up MO DMAT-1 personnel to assist Missourians in other ways in our fight against COVID-19.”
SEMA first set up mobile screening stations outside military and government buildings to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
