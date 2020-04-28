Motorcycle crash leaves one man dead

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is dead after a motorcycle crash just north of Pleasant Plains, Ark. Monday evening.
According to a crash report by Arkansas State Police, Randy Spooner, (57), of Batesville was driving his Harley Davidson along highway 157, on Monday, April, 27th around 6:23 P.M.
That’s when he left the road and struck an embankment which caused his Harley to overturn and slide along the ditch.
The road was dry at the time of the crash.
