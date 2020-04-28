Nettleton & Diamond Hog alum Jake Smith giving back with 1And1 Ministries

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jake Smith was a stellar pitcher with Nettleton and signed with the Diamond Hogs 7 years ago. He’s expanding his reach outside the diamond with 1And1 Ministries.
Smith played summer ball in Texas and connected with a translator from Nicaragua. That meeting in 2014 was the genesis of the non-profit organization. Now 1and1 Ministries is in Nicaragua and Colombia. They teach kids in both countries about the gospel and baseball, along with helping them get jobs and internships away from the game. Jake told KLRT that they’re also focusing on infrastructure.
“Building fields, making sure there are enough balls there, batting cages, dugouts, bats, uniforms. We also have a focus on spreading the gospel,” Smith said. “We realized we need to partner with organizations to further that part more than what we can. Saw a vision there and I felt like the Lord put it on my heart to do something else for these kids besides sending some baseball supplies down or money. I really felt like I was led to start a charity and really plan for the future of all of this.”
You may wonder why the name 1and1 Ministries? Baseball fans know that 1and1 is a pivotal count in any at-bat. Jake Smith’s non-profit is certainly becoming a pivotal one in Latin & South America.
You can help donate to 1and1 Ministries here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.