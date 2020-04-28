New findings released in 2018 duck boat incident

BRANSON, Mo. (KAIT) - The National Transportation Safety Board met virtually today to go over the deadly 2018 Branson, Missouri duck boat incident.
The duck boat sank during a storm killing 17 out of the 31 passengers on board.
The Safety Board went over several issues, including the severe weather and whether or not the captain and management had enough time to call off the ride.
The NTSB determined the probable cause of the boat sinking was the companies decision to allow the boat to go onto the water during a severe storm.
"Staff believes that ride the ducks should have suspended waterborne operations for Stretch Duck 7 and other tours of the day in anticipation of the imminent severe weather," Marcel Muise Operations Group Chairmen.
The NTSB also believed that the Coast Guard did not follow other safety recommendations brought forth back in 2002.
According to the safety board, this accident demonstrated a quote - "deficiency in the guidance of the duck boat."
The NTSB has also not been able to interview the captain or management with Ripley Entertainment to further their investigation.
Ride The Ducks in Branson is currently closed.
Out of the 17 killed, two of them were from Osceola.
The owner of the boat has settled 31 lawsuits filed by survivors or relatives of those killed.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.