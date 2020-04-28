New solar power system coming to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro City Water and Light announced Tuesday a new clean energy project is coming to the city.
Kevan Inboden, the special projects administrator for CWL, said with two coal-fueled power plants shutting down within the next decade, the city is looking for other ways to generate electricity.
CWL plans to partner with TurningPoint Energy to develop a new solar power system.
Inboden said the watts produced from the solar power system won’t equal the amount generated by the coal power plants.
He added other technologies will help generate power, including combined natural gas and potentially wind energy.
“The system itself will be a single-axis tracking system,” Inboden said. “It’ll be able to face the sun in the morning and sign up, and then as the sun moves over the sky during the day and sets in the evening, the system will actually track the sun to try to maximize the output of the system.”
“These panels will be facial panels, which means the conventional solar panel has panels on the front that collect the light from the sun and generate electricity, but these panels will also have the ability to collect light on the back of the panels,” Inboden added.
The plant will be built on 98 acres at the Craighead Technology Park.
The system will bring 125 new jobs to Arkansas, including consultants, engineers, construction, and other related workers.
It’s expected to be complete by December 2021.
