NYITCOM at A-State to hold virtual commencement

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The inaugural class of Arkansas' first osteopathic medical school graduating class will celebrate commencement in an online ceremony.
NYITCOM will hold their ceremony on Thursday, May 21, at 2 p.m.
“We are incredibly disappointed that we will not be able to celebrate in person, but the venue of the ceremony does not in any way take away from the significance of the event," Shane Speights, DO, Dean of NYITCOM at Arkansas State, said in a statement.
NYITCOM at Arkansas State opened in August 2016.
NYITCOM is planning to hold an in-person celebration for the Class of 2020 in Spring 2021.
“As I’ve said on many occasions, it takes a special group of students to commit to being part of the inaugural class of a new medical school,” Speights said. “These students deserve to be honored and celebrated effusively, and we will make sure they’re fully aware of how special they are to us and how significant their graduation is to the state of Arkansas and the entire Mississippi Delta region.”
