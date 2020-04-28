Peace Corps volunteer and Blytheville native returns to U.S. due to COVID-19

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Due to COVID-19, Peace Corps volunteers had their service cut short. That includes a woman from Region 8.
Bethany Bell was 18 months into her service in Rwanda teaching English when the virus forced her back to the states.
Bell said she expected to be in Rwanda until at least October.
She said all of the students had already left her school due to COVID-19 and schools were closing down.
But she said when they found out they had to leave, they had little time to talk to other teachers and her students.
“It was about 48 hours that we had to go back to our houses and pack up and leave,” Bell said. “So, that left me very little time to actually talk to other teachers and my student, my neighbors."
She said she did not get to say goodbye to her at least 500 students she had been working with.
The trip back home was not easy either.
Bell said the hardest part was for the Peace Corps administration. They booked all the plane tickets out of Rwanda just to find out the next day, the airport in the country’s capital Kigali was closing the night the group was to leave.
She said they ended up chartering a plane that came from Uganda. From there, they flew to Malawi, then to Ethiopia, and finally to Washington, D. C.
She then had to fly from Washington to Detroit, and then to Memphis.
“It was altogether about five days of traveling and it was, as you can imaging, incredibly exhausting,” Bell said.
When she returned to the U. S., she had to self-quarantine for 14 days.
She said there was a mandatory quarantine for all volunteers from around the world, in which about 7,300 volunteers were evacuated.
When asked if she will be able to return to Rwanda to finish out her service, she said it is still up in the air.
“So it will just be a matter of waiting to see when it’s safe to travel and how quickly they can reopen the site,” Bell said.
She went on to say volunteers that want to go back can apply to be reinstated, but there are no firm guidelines on the timeline for that, but the possibility is there.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.