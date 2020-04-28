Rezoning tabled due to time running out on meeting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The owners of the land that’s under consideration for new planned development in Southwest Jonesboro asked the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission to rezone that land during Tuesday’s meeting.
It’s a total of 118 acres at 3506 Southwest Drive and sits to the east of Southwest Drive and north of Kellers Chapel Road.
The owners, Southern Hills Real Estate, LLC, and Carroll Caldwell, requested the land which is already zoned C-3 general commercial district limited use overlay to PD-M.
The Southern Hills planned development would have a mix of retail, condominiums, townhomes, office space, and green space.
The rezoning included a traffic study that was performed, a plan for the project, and a letter from the Valley View School District saying they were in favor of the development.
Discussion on the project between the parties asking for the rezoning, commissioners, and city officials was so extensive that the commission ran out of time to discuss the project.
The rezoning was tabled until the next meeting so discussions could conclude.
They’ll then vote on whether to recommend sending the rezoning to the full Jonesboro City Council for their approval.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.