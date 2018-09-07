Severe Storms Tuesday Evening

A line of strong to severe storms will dive into Region 8 late this evening. Straight-line wind is the main threat, but a quick, spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out on the leading edge. Like last Friday, storms are expected to be weakening as the move through Region 8 though a watch and warnings are still possible. Wednesday will be quieter though showers and clouds linger at times as an area of low pressure moves out. Highs will be comfortable the next couple of days near 70 degrees. We could see highs in the 80s over the weekend with another chance of storms coming Sunday.