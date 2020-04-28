Treasurer Milligan announces “Educate Your Financial Future” initiative

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan encouraged families to talk to their children about finances.
In a press release, Milligan announced his initiative “Educate Your Financial Future."
The initiative will focus on teaching students in grades pre-K through 12th grade about saving money and spending wisely.
Through Milligan’s AR Finance AR Future program, Milligan reads financial books to children on YouTube and suggests books for parents to read to their children.
This program targets students in fourth through sixth grades in Arkansas, teaching basic concepts of spending, saving, and investing money.
