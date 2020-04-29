American Red Cross to host blood donation opportunities

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A series of blood donation events will be held throughout May to help the American Red Cross continue its goal of having blood available for people in need.
The events in Jonesboro, Paragould and Walnut Ridge will give people an opportunity to donate blood or platelets. Officials said in a media release that donated blood has a shelf life of 42 days for red blood cells and only five days for platelets.
Officials also ask people to make an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or by going to the Red Cross blood website.
The events include:
JONESBORO
- May 2: 9:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Jonesboro Blood Donation Center, 1904-A Grant Street.
- May 3: 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Jonesboro Blood Donation Center, 1904-A Grant Street.
- May 4: 11:15 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., Jonesboro Blood Donation Center, 1904-A Grant Street.
- May 5: 11:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., Jonesboro Blood Donation Center, 1904-A Grant Street.
- May 6: 10:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., Jonesboro Blood Donation Center, 1904-A Grant Street.
- May 7: 10:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., Jonesboro Blood Donation Center, 1904-A Grant Street.
- May 9: 9:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Jonesboro Blood Donation Center, 1904-A Grant Street.
- May 10: 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Jonesboro Blood Donation Center, 1904-A Grant Street.
- May 11: 11:15 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., Jonesboro Blood Donation Center, 1904-A Grant Street.
- May 12: 11:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., Jonesboro Blood Donation Center, 1904-A Grant Street.
- May 13: 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Jonesboro Blood Donation Center, 1904-A Grant Street.
- May 13: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 East Washington Ave.
- May 14: 10:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., Jonesboro Blood Donation Center, 1904-A Grant Street
PARAGOULD
- May 4: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 404 West Main.
- May 12: 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Arkansas Highway Department, 2510 West Kingshighway.
- May 13: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Community Center, 3404 Linwood Drive.
WALNUT RIDGE
- May 1: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 300 West Walnut
