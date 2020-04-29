April 29: Overnight storms down trees, power lines

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, April 29. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
News Headlines
Strong storms overnight sent a tree crashing into a home and knocked out power to hundreds.
While you were sleeping, firefighters were busy knocking down a Craighead County house fire.
A Region 8 family is pleading for help in solving the murder of one of their loved ones.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A quieter day on tap following last night’s severe weather.
A few showers and clouds will linger as an area of low pressure moves out.
Highs in the next few days will be near 70 degrees.
Temps could creep up to the 80s over the weekend with another chance of storms on Sunday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
