Area housing agencies receive HUD funding

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several housing authorities in Northeast Arkansas will share $4.7 million in federal coronavirus aid.
U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton announced Wednesday the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) had awarded the state of Arkansas funds to “support the prevention, preparation, and response to the coronavirus pandemic in public housing.”
The funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act which recently became law.
Agencies in our area receiving the funding include:
- Bald Knob Housing Authority $9,749
- Batesville Housing Authority $15,745
- Blytheville Housing Authority $123,010
- Caraway Housing Authority $18,272
- Dell Housing Authority $4,048
- Earle Housing Authority $44,238
- Heber Springs Housing Authority $22,055
- Hoxie Housing Authority $4,661
- Jonesboro Urban Renewal Housing Authority $80,853
- Judsonia Housing Authority $8,330
- Lake City Housing Authority $12,328
- Leachville Housing Authority $33,705
- Luxora Housing Authority $16,822
- Mammoth Spring Housing Authority $9,130
- Manila Housing Authority $30,090
- Marmaduke Housing Authority $24,497
- Monette Housing Authority $13,980
- Newark Housing Authority $17,189
- Newport Housing Authority $107,774
- Osceola Housing Authority $165,088
- Parkin Housing Authority $28,505
- Poinsett County Housing Authority $78,610
- Rector Housing Authority $21,522
- Salem Housing Authority $17,054
- Searcy Housing Authority $57,938
- Trumann Housing Authority $165,256
- West Memphis Housing Authority $187,689
- Wilson Housing Authority $27,627
- Wynne Housing Authority $31,657
