BRTC sets spring commencement date

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The students at Black River Technical College who were set to graduate this spring will have their commencement ceremony in August, college officials said Wednesday.
According to a media release from the college, the Spring 2020 commencement ceremony will be held Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Randolph County Development Center on the BRTC Pocahontas campus.
The commencement ceremony set for the spring was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said anyone who was scheduled to graduate in May can walk during the August ceremony.
Also, anyone who is set to graduate but is not able to attend the August ceremony can also attend the December commencement.
Officials also announced Wednesday that the BRTC Summer 2 classes will be held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“BRTC recognizes that many students prefer on-campus classes, but the college is working hard to insure the safety of its students,” officials said in a media release.
No decision has been made on fall classes so far, but any announcement will be made once more information about the pandemic is available, officials said.
