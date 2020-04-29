Deadly officer involved shooting under investigation in Sikeston, Mo.

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in Sikeston.
At approximately 1:46 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a call about a person being shot at 233 Dorothy St.
When officers arrived to the home they found that a 49-year-old man had been shot multiple times.
The victim told officers that his son had allegedly shot him and took off away from the home.
While processing the scene and investigating, officers said they saw the victim’s son at 2:35 a.m. at the intersection of Dorthy and School St.
The man came towards the officers.
According to DPS, the officers confronted the man and gave him verbal commands to obey, when the man asked the officers to shoot.
Police said the situation escalated and the officers shot the man.
The man was hit and died at the scene.
DPS Chief James McMillen said he immediately contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate the officer involved shooting, per departmental procedure.
MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control sent several investigators to the scene.
Per departmental policy, Chief McMillen said three officers were placed on administrative leave, pending a preliminary review of the incident.
