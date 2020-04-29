Drugs, cash found after search; man arrested

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces at least four charges after authorities say they found drugs and nearly $80,000 in cash at a Jonesboro apartment.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, Devante Richmond, 24, of Jonesboro was arrested April 28 after a search warrant at Wolf Creek on North Caraway.
Jonesboro police said on social media and in the probable cause affidavit they found 348 grams of marijuana, $79,965 in cash, several firearms, drug paraphernalia and other items.
The social media post noted that officers also found $1,365 on Richmond, as well as items used in credit card scamming cases.
“SCU also seized several documents and electronics believed to be used to access the ‘dark web’ and in credit card scamming activities,” the post noted.
Richmond was arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia-felony and possession of drug paraphernalia-misdemeanor.
A $125,000 bond was set for Richmond by District Judge Tommy Fowler Wednesday.
Richmond will be arraigned May 29 in circuit court.
