Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

YORK, S.C. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland has been arrested in South Carolina for resisting arrest and other offenses. Breeland, who is from Charlotte, was arrested in York County, just south of the North Carolina-South Carolina border. Breeland was also charged with driving with an open container of alcohol, possession of marijuana or hash and driving without a license. Breeland had seven tackles and an interception in the Chiefs' 31-20 Super Bowl win over San Francisco two months ago.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have released two-time Pro Bowl punter Dustin Colquitt. Colquitt's 15-year career with the Chiefs allowed him to set numerous franchise records, including the most games played and most postseason appearances. Colquitt posted a farewell on Instagram late Monday in which he said that “all things come to an end, sometimes sooner than you hoped, prayed and pleaded for them to.” Colquitt stopped short of saying he was retiring. He turns 38 next month.
UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs used their blazing speed on offense to end five frustrating decades without a Super Bowl title. Their AFC West rivals all added speed to their rosters this offseason in hopes of reining in the Super Bowl champs. The Broncos selected speedy receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. The Raiders chose receiver Henry Ruggs III. He was the fastest player at the combine. The Chargers added sideline-to-sideline linebacker Kenneth Murray. The Chiefs didn't stand still. They spent the draft getting their defense up to speed to complement all the burners they have on offense.
UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball front offices face some unusual obstacles in preparing for this year's draft with college and high school games shelved because of the new coronavirus. What the picking will look like still isn’t clear, but it may be as short as five rounds, and a cap on bonus payments to undrafted players could affect whether prospects sign. Under an agreement, MLB has the right to delay the dates of the 2020 and 2021 drafts to as late as July 20. The Detroit Tigers have the No. 1 pick this year.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral has entered the transfer portal and plans to play his final two seasons at another school. An athletic department spokesman confirmed Vedral's decision. Vedral has been backup to Adrian Martinez for two years. He transferred to Nebraska from Central Florida after coach Scott Frost was hired away from UCF in December 2017. Vedral started against Minnesota and Indiana last season. The native of Wahoo, Nebraska, also appeared in four other games and finished 34-of-52 passing for 418 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He rushed for 106 yards and three TDs and will be a junior in the fall.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska women’s gymnastics program has been given two years of probation and fined for breaking NCAA rules under former head coach Dan Kendig. The Division I Committee on Infractions announced the program exceeded the number of allowable coaches when Kendig and members of the program arranged for a former volunteer coach to receive impermissible compensation from 2014-18. Kendig announced his retirement in October 2018. He coached the Cornhuskers for 25 seasons. The violations occurred when gymnasts each paid $300 per year to the volunteer for floor exercise choreography and the university paid an undisclosed amount for floor exercise music. The volunteer was not named.