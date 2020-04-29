Josh Bateman named new Salem girls basketball coach

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the top boys basketball coaches in NEA is heading north.
Josh Bateman tweeted Tuesday night that he’s leaving Tuckerman to become the new girls basketball coach at Salem. He led the Bulldogs for the last 7 seasons, turning a 7 win squad into a consistent 20+ game winner. Tuckerman was 31-11 & reached Hot Springs in 2017, falling to Episcopal in the 3A State Finals.
Bateman’s Bulldogs won 34 games in 2017-18 & 33 in 2018-19. That 18-19 campaign featured even more hardware. They captured NEA Tournament, WBU Tournament, & Kell Classic titles.
Salem & Tuckerman are in the same conference for the 2020-2022 cycle. They’re in the new 2A-2 along with Cedar Ridge, Melbourne, Midland, Sloan-Hendrix, & White County Central.
