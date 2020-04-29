Marked Tree family pleads for help in finding murder suspect

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Johnny “Mack” Rhoads’ family is pleading for answers and they say they can’t start to grieve or heal until they get justice.
On April 16th, Rhoads was found dead in his home on Brigance Street. His death has not only left his community shocked.
“We were buddies, we were friends, we were so much more than father and daughter," daughter of Mack, Tom Rhoads said.
Tom says there weren’t many times you would see her dad, Mack without seeing her too far behind and no matter how old she got, she was always daddy’s little girl.
“It was cold-blooded. It was planned. It’s bad," Tom said.
Never in a million years could she imagine finding her father brutally killed in his own home. While she, her sisters and all of her extended family are still in disbelief, they say Mack could run circles around anybody. He even kept up with her at auctions.
Tom is a professional auctioneer and she loved seeing her dad out on the floor helping her as a ring man.
But, he was way more than a ring man.
“The funny thing was Daddy would go to McDonald’s in the morning, drink coffee with all of the guys. Get all of the mail gossip as we call it," Tom said.
He was a man that many sat down with on a daily to catch up with.
Each morning the two would plan their weeks. She says they were partners, travel buddies who had three passports filled with stamps and they would even renovate homes together.
“He was right there every step of the way. He was there to help set up, he was there to help haul furniture, he was there to restore furniture. He was there to do any and everything we needed to do," Tom said.
And now, what was naturally a normal routine of seeing and working with her dad will never be the same.
“We remember the good because the evil will not win out in this situation," Tom said.
She says during this time God is giving her and her family the strength they need to get through these dark days.
“There will be time for us to shed tears but right now is not that time. Right now we need everybody to help us catch this killer.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Arkansas State Police, Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office and The Marked Tree Police Department are all actively working this case.
Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said they are unable to release any new details as it is an open investigation, but did assure Region 8 News that they will do everything they can to bring justice to the Rhoad’s family.
There is a $10,000 reward for any tips or information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a suspect.
Anyone with information on Rhoads’ murder can contact Marked Tree police at 870-358-2024, Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at 870-578-5411 or the Arkansas State Police at 870-931-0043.
