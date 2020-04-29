Memphis in May BBQ team feeds 350 families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May is something many look forward to, especially the BBQ.
Unfortunately due to COVID-19 there were some changes to the calendar, but one Memphis in May team didn’t let coronavirus get in the way of their BBQ.
"Normally this time of year we'd be gearing up for Memphis in May,” said Scott Moore, Auto B Grillin.
“We put together 700lbs of meat, coleslaw, some baked beans and smokers and got it all together,” said Brad Huddleston with Auto B Grillin’.
The Memphis in May barbecue team ‘Auto B Grillin’ of Memphis Auto Auction prepped and cooked enough meat to feed 350 families of Memphis Athletic Ministries (MAM).
“Our company was trying to put people back to work and help the people that are out of work. So we decided to cook this evening. We expect to feed 1400 people, about 350 families,” said Moore.
“This is good ole fashion Memphis BBQ. So we know people are going to be excited," said Jonathan Torres Memphis Athletic Ministries. “These guys have won Memphis in May before so they are no strangers to cooking quality meat. So we are excited to be able to serve our families.”
All social distancing rules were followed, people drove up in their cars and those handling the food had their temperature checked and wore a mask and gloves.
