Midland making the move to 8-Man Football

“This spring is where we really started getting into it,” Pugh said. “I had a parent meeting, talked to my superintendent, he was all for it. We talked to our school board, we went to a couple meetings with the AAA. There are kids here that want to play. Our elementary numbers are really good, our junior high numbers are really good. We just got some situations with the varsity right now that just happened, we just don’t have those kids right now. And if you get a class or two, you get two classes back to back, you got some issues.”