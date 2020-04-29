Midland making the move to 8-Man Football

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ark. (KAIT) - Football Friday Night in 2020 will look a little bit different in Pleasant Plains.
Midland is joining the trend of smaller Arkansas schools playing 8 man football. The Mustangs finished 2018 with back to back wins and just missing the playoffs. They were winless in 2019.
Athletic Director & head football coach T.J. Pugh sees the move to 8-Man will help Midland in the numbers game.
“This spring is where we really started getting into it,” Pugh said. “I had a parent meeting, talked to my superintendent, he was all for it. We talked to our school board, we went to a couple meetings with the AAA. There are kids here that want to play. Our elementary numbers are really good, our junior high numbers are really good. We just got some situations with the varsity right now that just happened, we just don’t have those kids right now. And if you get a class or two, you get two classes back to back, you got some issues.”
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports that 8-Man Football will be split into East and West Conferences. Midland would play in the East with Augusta, Brinkley, Hermitage, Lee County, Rector, Rose Bud, & Woodlawn.
Pugh says that the Mustangs are committed to 8-Man for 2020 and 2021.
