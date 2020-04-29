Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center to resume elective surgeries

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center will resume elective procedures starting on Monday, May 4.
In compliance with state and federal guidelines, the medical center said it would reserve at least 25 percent of the hospital’s capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients. If there is a surge in cases, it will reevaluate the surgery needs and PPE supply.
“Physicians are deciding which surgeries to perform based on patient urgency, protective equipment,” said Bryan Bateman, CEO. “Our entire facility is working together as a team to ensure we have all sanitary and screening precautions in place, so our patients and employees are safe.”
Bateman called the environmental services team the unsung heroes and said the team works hard daily to keep all surfaces disinfected.
Currently, the medical center said it has one patient in its care who is positive for COVID-19. This patient and any future patients will be placed in isolation.
