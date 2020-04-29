Rape suspect tells investigators victim ‘was too young’

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Pocahontas man is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond after police arrested him on suspicion of raping a 13-year-old girl.
Eric Michael Thomas, 22, is charged with one count of rape, a Class Y felony, stemming from an incident two to three years ago.
According to court documents, on Feb. 21, the alleged victim told Sgt. James R. Jones that Thomas pushed her onto a bed, took offer her pants, put on a condom, then held her down, and raped her.
Afterward, she said Thomas grabbed her throat and threatened her if she told anyone.
After getting dressed, the victim said she went home and had a panic attack. Her mother took her to the hospital for treatment.
The victim said Thomas never contacted her again.
During questioning on March 25, Thomas reportedly denied “messing around” with the victim and said he “takes precautions.”
Upon further questioning, Thomas told Jones he “didn’t know how she [the victim] got me to like her, but I liked her a little bit.” But, he denied having sexual contact with her.
When asked if he had sex with the victim and her friend, who was also 13 or 14 years old, “Thomas shrugged his shoulders,” the affidavit stated.
“That was in the past,” Thomas reportedly said. “That’s two or three years ago.”
According to the affidavit, Thomas admitted getting caught in the act of having sex with the victim’s friend.
Upon further questioning about the alleged rape with the other girl, Thomas reportedly told the detective that “after having sex with [her]…he got sick and went home.”
Sgt. Jones asked Thomas why he got sick.
“Because it was wrong what I did,” Thomas was quoted as saying, adding that “he knew she was too young.”
After reviewing the affidavit, a judge found probable cause to arrest Thomas for rape.
He’s being held in the Randolph County Detention Center, in lieu of the $75,000 cash-only bond awaiting arraignment.
