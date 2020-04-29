Residents evacuated after storms cause propane leak

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wynne Fire Department is on the scene of a massive propane leak following Tuesday night’s storms.
According to the Wynne Progress, the storms blew a roof off of a building, knocking off the valve of a 30,000-gallon propane tank at Front Street and Pecan, south of the old feed store.
As of 6:15 a.m., the tank was still leaking.
As a precaution, the fire department has evacuated all of the residents at Magnolia Pines and is sheltering them at the Technology Center.
No injuries were reported.
Everyone is asked to stay away from the area until deemed safe.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.