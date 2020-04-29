The Spider’s Webb prepares to re-open

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Spider’s Webb in downtown Walnut Ridge is preparing for a soft reopen within the next two weeks.
For owner Penny Sloan, that day can’t get here quick enough.
The Spider’s Webb opened in 2017 and moved downtown in 2019.
The store is named after Penny’s father, Dan Webb, who was a longtime police officer and chief in Walnut Ridge.
Both the bookstore and boutique are open but for appointments only, which created a challenge for Sloan over the last month. Sloan had to temporarily lay off all five of her employees as a result of the change, but she’s hopeful to have them back soon.
Even through hardship, Sloan sees the light at the end of the tunnel, and she says the community has supported her and the store in a big way.
“Working downtown in Walnut Ridge, it’s just a blessing because we’re just like family,” Sloan said. “We all support each other.”
Sloan says she’s had people coming in from all around Region 8 throughout the past month.
She encourages everyone to shop locally not just because it helps the business, but the city as well.
