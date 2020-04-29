State Representative gives plasma after COVID-19 diagnosis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A state lawmaker who tested positive for COVID-19 is now recovered and is donating plasma to help others.
According to our content partner KARK, Rep. Reginald Murdock (D-Marianna) donated plasma to the Arkansas Blood Institute.
Arkansas Blood Institute Executive Director Mario Stedlock says when someone who recovers from COVID-19 donates plasma, the antibodies help those with the virus.
Murdock stayed home while having the virus. Now recovered, he wants to help others.
“Obviously there have been others really suffering and that are still suffering so I wanted to be sure that if there was anything I could do, plasma or any way I can help I wanted to help because of this pandemic and what’s it’s doing to our country," Murdock told KARK.
