Storm damages two homes in Jonesboro; residents ‘lucky to be alive’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The storms Tuesday evening brought heavy winds and rain to the downtown Jonesboro area, with renters say they’re “lucky to be alive.”
A tree fell into a duplex on Park Avenue. A person in the upper room says they were trapped for quite some time.
Tomicha Rogers rents a home on Angelus Street. She says the storm “sounded like a bomb.”
“I jumped up out of my bed, that’s when I went to the front and I seen my kids running hollering, ‘Momma, the tree came in the house,’” she says.
Once the family got outside, they ran to a neighbor’s house, only to hear about the damage to the Park Avenue duplex.
“They were rescuing the person trapped in that house,” she says.
The Jonesboro Fire Department and other crews helped to get the person out safely.
Rogers says it’s important to listen to weather warnings. She says since the March 28 tornado, she makes sure to use caution.
“I thank Ryan and them. They’re the ones who saved us the last time giving us the warning ahead of time about the tornado coming,” she says.
Rogers’ home needs major repairs, but she says they count their blessings.
“I thank God there was nobody hurt, and I thank God because, right now, there’s so much craziness going on and we’re not looking at signs, but the faith I have in my Lord, this, too, shall pass,” she says.
