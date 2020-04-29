Technology brings St. Jude Hero, patient together after pandemic cancels marathon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the St. Jude Rock N Roll Marathon in Nashville this past weekend. The new date for that race - still unannounced.
But heroes still teamed up online to share virtual support.
St. Jude Hero Austin Luther and patient Londyn got a chance to reconnect for this past weekend’s St. Jude Heroes Virtual Run.
Technology brought these two side-by-side to hit all the right notes together, while apart.
Austin is the bass player for country music band, King Calaway. He met Londyn at the American Country Music Awards and they became buddies!
“I hadn’t really grown up knowing a ton about St. Jude and so when I moved to Nashville, and really got to be apart of it, it draws you in,” said Austin.
Londyn took on the role of a TV news reporter as she and her dad Justin called via Zoom for a 1-on-1 with Austin.
“What made you want to be a St. Jude Hero,” asked Londyn of Austin.
And what made this rockstar guitarist want to run a marathon? Londyn got the scoop on that too.
“I’d never run more than 10 miles at a time so when I decided to kind of tackle this, I really started pushing it,” said Austin.
And that’s not all Londyn wanted to know, she even went on to ask Austin what his favorite and drink was.
Austin says sweet potato fries and grape juice are the perfect fuel for him.
But when she asked him what his favorite movie was...
“Have you ever heard of Nacho Libre?" asked Austin.
And then there were crickets...maybe Austin should have said Frozen.
Austin’s favorite song -- “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus.
According to Londyn’s look, he probably should have let that one go.
Londyn and her dad wrote a song sharing a special message to St. Jude and all of its Heroes.
“This song that I wrote it’s called thank you. Today for guys like you man we wouldn’t have been able to roll into St. Jude and St. Jude to help us out,” said Justin. “I’ve been off of work for the past six weeks because of this whole thing if it wasn’t for St. Jude and people like you man I wouldn’t have gotten the time to spend with her like this because we would have for sure lost her and we love you and we thank you for that.”
And Austin spread the love right back to the daddy-daughter duo.
“I love you guys too, I love St. Jude so I’ll always be there man, happy to help,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.