1 teen seriously injured in 1 vehicle crash

POPLAR BLUFF, MO. (KAIT) - 1 teen is in serious condition and 2 others injured in a crash in Missouri.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kelvin Rivera, 22, was driving his 2001 Mercury Sable on County Road 450 west of Poplar Bluff at 12:23 p.m., Tuesday, April 28th.
According to the crash report, his car traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Christian Colclasure, 18, and a 16-year-old male were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The unnamed teen was seriously injured in the crash.
Rivera and Colclasure sustained minor injuries.
All three were transported by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
