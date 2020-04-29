Tree falls on home as strong storms move through Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro crews spent late Tuesday night responding calls related to wind damage.
According to Jonesboro dispatch, a tree fell on a house around 11 p.m. near West Nettleton Avenue and Frierson Street, trapping someone inside.
The fire department reported the individual made it outside of the home.
We have no word on injuries in that case.
Shortly after, fire crews also responded to several downed powerlines, including some on Flint Street and Park Avenue off of Lamar Place.
As of 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, Entergy Arkansas reported more than 8,500 customers without power statewide.
- Poinsett County: 545
- Cross County: 22
- Independence County: 24
- White County: 115
- Sharp: 24
North Arkansas electric reported about 115 outages total before midnight.
- Ash Flat: 25
- Mountain Home: 90
At that time, Craighead Electric Cooperative Corp. was reporting 281 outages among its coverage area.
One of the best ways to be aware of the weather is to follow the Region 8 StormTEAM:
- Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT-ABC & KAIT-NBC. Newscasts are available over the air, on cable & satellite where available, on kait8.com, on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets (to install or update the news app search KAIT in your mobile marketplace).
-OTT watch Region 8 News from any device by downloading the Region 8 News app, the Region 8 Weather app, the Region 8 News Roku channel, or on the Region 8 News on Amazon Firestick.
- Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:
FACEBOOK:
TWITTER:
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.