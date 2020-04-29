Woman killed in head-on collision

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County woman died Tuesday night when the car she was traveling in collided head-on with a pickup truck.
The crash happened on Highway 367 near Lakeshore Drive in Searcy, according to the Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report.
Heather M. Holland, 34, of Bradford was southbound when her 2003 Chevy Silverado crossed into the northbound lane hitting the front of a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Ruth A. Vaughn, 88, of West Point.
The pickup truck then left the west side of the road while the car came to a stop on the east side of the highway.
Vaughn and Holland, along with two children in Holland’s vehicle, suffered injuries and were taken to Unity Health Hospital.
Vaughn’s passenger, 37-year-old Janice Howell of Bald Knob, was killed.
According to ASP, the weather was clear and the road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
