72-year-old man arrested in Blytheville murder case, police say

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A 72-year-old man was being held Wednesday in custody on suspicion of murder-1st degree in connection with a man’s death earlier this week, according to Blytheville Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson.
John Lake, 72, of Blytheville was arrested around 4:20 p.m. April 29 after the investigation into the murder of Deanthony Perry.
Jefferson said Blytheville police executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Short Street Wednesday afternoon, leading to the arrest.
Blytheville police said Tuesday that officers responded to the 1300 block of South Elm Street due to a person not breathing. Officers got to the scene and found Perry dead.
Lake is expected to appear Thursday or Friday for a probable cause hearing in the case, Jefferson said.
