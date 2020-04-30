April 30: Out like a lamb

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, April 30. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We’ll close out the month of April with dry, sunny spring weather.
A ridge of high pressure approaching from the west will lead to dry, breezy conditions in the next couple days.
Daily highs warm from the low 70s today into the 80s by the weekend.
Scattered showers and storms are expected Sunday with the arrival of our next cold front.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A crash involving an ATV and a car left a Jonesboro man dead.
Beginning May 11, restaurants in the state of Arkansas can open for business, provided they meet certain requirements.
Sheriff’s offices across the area are adjusting to furloughs and health precautions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.