Arisa Health launches new online support group for coronavirus patients

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arisa Health announced Thursday that its regional crisis stabilization units, including the one in Jonesboro, will now offer telehealth support groups for Arkansas residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a media release, officials said the program is intended to offer support for those patients in a safe anonymous environment in the safety of their own homes.
Support groups are offered in one-hour sessions, five days a week.
The support group in Jonesboro is available for people in Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Fulton, Greene, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph, Sharp, St. Francis, White and Woodruff counties; while the CSU in Fayetteville is available for people in Baxter, Cleburne and Stone counties.
Participants will be encouraged to offer support to each other and share their feelings safely and positively.
However, officials said the meetings are not classified as medical advice or professional counseling though those can be advised through the program.
The service will be offered for free.
To register, you can call the Crisis Stabilization Unit in Jonesboro at 870-972-4021 and the Crisis Stabilization Unit in Fayetteville at 479-316-7100 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
