Arkansas baseball reveals first look at more Baum-Walker Stadium upgrades

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the best venues in college baseball continues to evolve.
Arkansas revealed a first look at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Baseball Development Center. It’s located in the right field corner of Baum-Walker Stadium.
It’s a 49,000 square foot baseball performance facility. The Diamond Hogs will have an expanded locker room, weight room, enhanced pitching and batting areas, and more. There will also be new viewing areas for fans to watch games.
Arkansas also said the following in Thursday’s press release: “The $27 million J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Baseball Development Center is being funded entirely by athletic revenues, gifts and bond proceeds from a bond issue. No university funds, state funds or student fees will be required to complete the project. The facility was approved for construction in June 2019 by the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees."
The upgrades will be complete in the summer of 2021.
