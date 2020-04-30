Arkansas first in nation to provide masks to truckers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas is leading the nation in protecting truck drivers from COVID-19.
Arkansas Highway Police will distribute 100,000 masks to commercial truck drivers at state weigh stations and rest areas, according to a Thursday news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
The move is part of a coordinated effort with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to distribute one million protective masks to law enforcement agencies to hand out to commercial drivers.
“Our officers are glad to be a part of this massive effort,” AHP Chief Jay Thompson was quoted as saying. “We appreciate that FEMA supplied the masks, and our state partners are working together to ensure the masks reach America’s truck drivers at our rest areas and weigh stations.”
Arkansas is the first state to receive and distribute the masks.
“This emergency has truly opened the eyes of many about how important the role of a truck driver is to this country,” said Lorie Tudor, ArDOT director.
In addition to the masks, ArDOT has granted permits to food truck operators to provide hot meals to truckers in designated rest areas.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.