Arkansas Supreme Court rejects death row inmate’s appeal

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of an inmate on death row for the 2012 killing of a prison guard.
Justices on Thursday rejected Latavious Johnson's argument that he received ineffective assistance from his attorney during the sentencing that followed his capital murder conviction.
Johnson was convicted of fatally stabbing Barbara Ester after she attempted to confiscate contraband shoes he was wearing.
Johnson was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his father at the time of Ester’s slaying.
